While we still have a couple of more weeks to go before the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, FXX/FX on Hulu's Archer, NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's HITRECORD can count themselves "winners" already. On Tuesday, the Television Academy announced juried award winners, with juried categories different from the regular Emmy categories most people know in that it's not done by nomination. All eligible entries are screened by a panel of professionals, with winners determined through an evaluation process that includes an open discussion of each consideration's body of work as well as a "thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy."

Over the course of four consecutive nights, the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will stream on Emmys.com starting Monday, Sept. 14, and running through Thursday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A fifth broadcast will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, but this one will air on FXX. Bob Bain Productions will produce all five ceremonies

Here are this year's Emmy juried winners:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

"Archer" (FX Networks)

Episode: "Road Trip"

Studio: FX Productions

Jill Dykxhoorn, Lead Background Artist

"Cosmos: Possible Worlds" (National Geographic)

Episode: "Vavilov"

Studio: Possible Worlds LLC in association with FOX

Dan MacKenzie, Character Animator

"Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" (Adult Swim)

Episode: "Spear and Fang"

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky, Storyboard Artist

"Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" (Adult Swim)

Episode: "Spear and Fang"

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Scott Wills, Art Director

"Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" (Adult Swim)

Episode: "A Cold Death"

Studio: Cartoon Network Studios

Stephen DeStefano, Character Designer

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (NBC)

Routines: "All I Do Is Win," "I've Got the Music in Me" and "Crazy"

Studio: Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with Zihuatanejo Productions, The Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment, and Polygram Entertainment

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

"Create Together" (YouTube)

Studio: HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, YouTube Originals

HITRECORD

Brian Graden Media

YouTube Originals

Sam Wasserman, Executive Producer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer