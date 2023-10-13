Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: archer, finale, fx, FXX, hulu, Season 14

Archer: Into the Cold: The Finale Event Confirmed for This December

Sterling, Lana & the rest of The Agency head back to our FX, FXX & Hulu screens in December for Archer: Into the Cold: The Finale Event.

Did you really think a little thing like a "series finale" would be enough to keep the doors of The Agency closed? Well, we're thinking that Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin), Lana (Aisha Tyler), and the rest of the crew might like to have a word with you. Because during a session at New York Comic Con 2023 (NYCC 2023) earlier today, we learned that The Agency might just be defying UN orders when they return this December for FX's Archer: Into the Cold: The Finale Event.

Here's a look at the teaser announcing December's grand finale released earlier today during the second full day of NYCC – with FX's Archer: Into the Cold: The Finale Event hitting our screens on Sunday, December 17th, on FX & FXX (and the following day on Hulu):

FX's Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In season 14, Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so cut and dry.

And to help set the mood (since there's still a bit of a wait between now and December), we have two previously-released featurettes to pass along. In the first, we have a montage of 3-second clips from every episode leading into the final run. Following that, each of the folks that you've come to know & love gets summed up in one character-defining scene each:

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The 13th season also featured the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).

