Archer Returns This August for Final Run; Season 14 Overview Released FX Networks confirmed that FXX's long-running animated series Archer will return on August 30th for its 14th & final season.

Four months after series star Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis) signaled that recording on a 14th season was already underway, even though no official green light had been given, FXX's Archer has found the most Sterling Archer way to make a strong Monday morning impression. The good news? FX Networks confirmed that there will be a Season 14 – and that it's ready to premiere on August 30th with two new episodes (and streaming the next day on Hulu). The bad news? The upcoming 14th season will also be the Emmy-winning animated series' final season. Here's a look at the official season overview that was released: "Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so cut and dry."

During an interview with ScreenRant from earlier this year, Parnell discussed how the series shifted its focus & approach during Season 13 in light of the passing of the great Jessica Walters (Malory Archer). "I think you got a pretty good sense of the big shift that happened with season 13 without Mallory around, sadly, without Jessica," Parnell shared. And then he followed that up with an unexpected revelation about the animated series' future. "But yeah, I think it's gonna be more of us doing spy stuff, but we've just started recording season 14, so it remains to be seen what else is gonna happen," Parnell added.

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The 13th season also featured the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).