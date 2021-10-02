Archer S12 Finale Preview: The One Thing That Can Save Sterling? Chaos

Even with the news that the long-running animated series would be returning for an 8-episode 13th season in 2022, FXX's Archer still has the matter of a Season 12 finale to get through. And with Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin) being used as a punching bag by pseudo-Barry (Dave Willis) until IIA gets the memory stick back, the next season might end up being in memory of his passing. So Lana (Aisha Tyler) is willing to execute the one plan she knows can't fail. Create chaos. In other words? Just be themselves…

With that in mind, here's a look at FXX's Archer Season 12 finale, "Mission: Difficult":

Archer Season 12 Episode 8 "Mission: Difficult": Archer is trapped inside IIA headquarters and Barry is trapped inside Other Barry. Written by Mark Ganek.

"'Archer' remains one of FX's signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season," said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX. "Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions are endlessly creative and always find a way to surpass themselves. Our thanks to them and the incredible voice cast who keep this fan-favorite spy comedy as fresh and exciting as ever." Matt Thompson and Casey Willis kept their reactions within the spirit of the show, adding, "On behalf of our entire team of talented illustrators, animators, writers, and actors, I just wanted to say… ahhh, damn. I had something for this. Nope. Lost it. So… I guess just thanks?".

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Archer Season 12 Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqokgBtDduU)

FXX's "Archer' is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?

FXX's Archer Season 12 features H. Jon Benjamin as the (former) world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital problems, Lana Kane; the late Jessica Walter as Archer's mother and spymaster, Malory Archer; Judy Greer as the loveably crazy office assistant, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the top office spy, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the positively offensive go-getter, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist, Algernop Krieger. Joining them this season are guest stars Pamela Adlon, Eric Andre, Bruce Campbell, Harvey Guillén, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. Created by Reed and executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions, Archer is produced by FX Productions.