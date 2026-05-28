Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Half Man

Half Man Season Finale Preview: Niall & Ruben Reckon with Their Past

With the season finale hitting the streamer tonight, here's a look at what's ahead with HBO Max and Richard Gadd's (Baby Reindeer) Half Man.

Article Summary Half Man season finale brings Niall and Ruben back to the wedding barn clash that opened the series.

S01E06, "2014," follows Niall’s new life unraveling after Mona reconnects with Ruben.

The HBO Max drama closes its 30-year story of brotherhood, violence, and fragile male bonds.

Official Half Man finale trailer details an intense, devastating conclusion as past and present collide.

After shifting through various time periods of their lives to gain a better sense of the two, tonight's season finale of HBO Max's Half Man brings the journey back home to where it started five episodes prior. The confrontation between Niall (Jamie Bell) and Ruben (Richard Gadd) in the barn at Niall's wedding – and what led to one of them being carried out on a stretcher. The critically acclaimed series spans 30 years in the lives of two broken men (Gadd and Bell) as it explores brotherhood, violence, and the intense fragility of male relationships. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for the season wrap-up, along with insights from Gadd on last week's episode and much more:

Half Man Season Finale – S01E06: "2014" Preview

Half Man Season 1 Episode 6: "2014" – Niall has built a new life, but old ties resurface when Mona reconnects with Ruben. Events spiral toward an intense and devastating conclusion. Directed by Eshref Reybrouck and written by Richard Gadd, here's a look at the official preview trailer and image gallery.

Niall and Ruben are brothers. Not related in blood, but the closest you can get. One, fierce and loyal. The other, meek and mild-mannered. Inseparable youth. Brought into each other's lives through death and circumstance, all they have is each other… But when Ruben turns up at Niall's wedding three decades later, everything seems different. He is on edge. Shifty. Not acting like himself. And soon, an explosion of violence takes place, which catapults us back through their lives, from the eighties to the present day.

Joining Gadd and Bell for the series are Stuart Campbell, Mitchell Robertson, Neve McIntosh, Marianne McIvor, Charlie De Melo, Bilal Hasna, Julie Cullen, Amy Manson, Anjli Mohindra, Tim Downie, Tom Andrews, Philippine Velge, Stuart McQuarrie, Sandy Batchelor, Piers Ewart, Scot Greenan, and newcomers Charlotte Blackwood, Calum Manchip, and Kate Robson-Stuart.

HBO and BBC's Half Man is created, written, and executive produced by Richard Gadd. Sophie Gardiner and Anna O'Malley are the executive producers, alongside Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland. The series is directed by Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck. Executive Producers for Mam Tor Productions are Tally Garner and Morven Reid. The series is produced by Mam Tor Productions (a Banijay UK company) in association with Thistledown Pictures, for BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Scotland, and HBO. Banijay Rights handles international distribution outside of BBC and HBO rights. Half Man is supported by Screen Scotland.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!