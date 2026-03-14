Posted in: Current News, Hulu, TV | Tagged: btvs, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Ryan K. Armstrong Offers Look at Her "New Sunnydale" Slayer

Along with her reaction to the news, Ryan K. Armstrong posted a look at her slayer character from Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale.

Fans are still trying to process the news that Hulu has given a pass on EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring pilot for Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot. Earlier this evening, we shared our thoughts and initial reactions to the news – and now, Armstrong is offering a look at what could have been. Taking to Instagram Stories to share her feelings about the news and how much the project meant to her, Armstrong followed that up with a look at her character from the pilot.

"🖤 your slayer," read the caption from Armstrong, accompanying the image:

"I'm so beyond thankful and excited to share that I am going to be a part of the BTVS universe!!! i am so excited for this journey with you @sarahmgellar i am in awe of you. Thank you so much @joannecolonna_official and @abbybluestone for believing in me. I would never ever be here without you guys. Thank you, Chloe Zhao, for trusting me, im such a fan. I'm still in so much shock and disbelief. @noralzee and @lillazuck, I'm so SO excited to work with you both. Finally, thank you to my amazing parents that have allowed me to do my dream, love uuuu. I WONT LET YOU GUYS DOWN!! 💘💘" Armstrong wrote in response to being cast alongside Gellar, when the news was first announced:

Here's a look back at the video message that Gellar shared earlier today, breaking the bad news and thanking Zhao – while also making it clear to the "Buffy" fans that she's still ready to be called upon when the Apocalypse hits:

Along with Gellar and Armstrong, the pilot also includes Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned) as Hugo, Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin, Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie, Daniel di Tomasso (Witches of East End) as Abe, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) as Mr. Burke, Kingston Vernes (The Survivor) as Carson, Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio) as Shirley, Merrin Dungey (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Ms. LaDuca, Audrey Hsieh (Found) as Keiko, and Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) as Jessica.

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