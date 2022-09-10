Archer S13E04 Preview: Not the Face You Make When a Plan Goes Well

It's hard to believe it, but we've reached the midpoint of the 13th season of FXX's animated hit series Archer. But it doesn't look like things are going to get easier for Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin), Lana (Aisha Tyler), and the rest of The Agency. Not when Fabian (Kayvan Novak) sends them on a mission to recover some valuable tech. Unfortunately, it's a mission that will bring them face-to-face with the dreaded threat of… the Swiss?!? Well, no matter who their opposition is, we can always count on the crew screwing things up in glorious ways… as you're about to see.

So with that in mind, here's a look at the official trailer for FXX's Archer S13E04 "Laws of Attraction":

Archer Season 13 Episode 4 "Laws of Attraction": Fabian tasks The Agency with recovering a piece of valuable tech from a nefarious threat, the Swiss! Written by Brittany Miller.

And here's a look back at the previously-released official Season 13 trailer, with the next episode of FXX's Archer hitting screens next week (and on Hulu the following day):

'Archer' is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity while performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The upcoming season also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).