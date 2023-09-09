Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: archer, FXX, preview, Season 14, trailer

Archer Season 14 Episode 4 Trailer: A Frosty Reception From Barry

Sterling, Lana & the gang get a frosty reception from a returning Barry (in more ways than one) in FXX's Archer S14E04 "Chill Barry" trailer.

As the final season of FXX's Archer rolls along, Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin), Lana (Aisha Tyler), and the rest of the crew are about to be reunited with a very familiar face. Of course, we could try to tease it along a bit more – but when the Mark Ganek-penned episode is titled "Chill Barry"? Well, we think it's pretty obvious who we're talking about. But it looks like their reunion is going to get a chilly reception from Barry – in more ways than one.

Archer Season 14 Episode 4 "Chill Barry" Preview

Archer Season 14 Episode 4 "Chill Barry": When Barry returns, he decides to give the gang the cold shoulder in their quest to put Other Barry on ice. Written by Mark Ganek, here's a look at the episode trailer – followed by a look back at the official trailer for the final season:

During an interview with ScreenRant from earlier this year, series star Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis) discussed how the series shifted its focus & approach during Season 13 in light of the passing of the great Jessica Walters (Malory Archer). "I think you got a pretty good sense of the big shift that happened with season 13 without Mallory around, sadly, without Jessica," Parnell shared. And then he followed that up with an unexpected revelation about the animated series' future. "But yeah, I think it's gonna be more of us doing spy stuff, but we've just started recording season 14, so it remains to be seen what else is gonna happen," Parnell added.

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The 13th season also featured the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).

