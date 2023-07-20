Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: archer, fx networks, FXX, preview, Season 14

Archer Season 14: FX Networks Shares Key Art Poster for Final Season

With the 14th and final season kicking off on August 30th, we have a look at the official key art poster for FXX's Archer.

It was back in May when we learned that FXX's Archer would be returning for its' 14th & final season on August 30th with a two-episode season debut. Later today, we should be getting a better look at what we can expect with a special screening taking place during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) – but that doesn't mean we don't have a little something to pass along. Heading into the final run, Sterling and The Agency are looking to find their own way – with Lana at the helm. Her goal? Make money while making the world a better place. The problem? The world doesn't quite run like that. And with that in mind, we have an official key art poster to share that makes it clear who's sitting on this throne of swords… and guns… and knives… you get the idea:

During an interview with ScreenRant from earlier this year, series star Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis) discussed how the series shifted its focus & approach during Season 13 in light of the passing of the great Jessica Walters (Malory Archer). "I think you got a pretty good sense of the big shift that happened with season 13 without Mallory around, sadly, without Jessica," Parnell shared. And then he followed that up with an unexpected revelation about the animated series' future. "But yeah, I think it's gonna be more of us doing spy stuff, but we've just started recording season 14, so it remains to be seen what else is gonna happen," Parnell added.

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The 13th season also featured the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).

