Are You Squid Game Enough for This "Challenge"? Final Casting Call

Earlier this summer, Netflix announced that it was giving 456 people a chance to compete in Squid Game: The Challange. Based on Director, Writer & Executive Producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's global phenomenon, the reality competition series finds contestants competing for the life-changing reward of $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show (along with some surprising new additions), their strategies, alliances & personal character will be put to the test as competitors are eliminated around them. The stakes are high… but in this game, the worst fate is going home empty-handed. And with an invitation like that, waves of people signed up to take a chance at changing their lives. But just in case you think they're done taking applicants, think again. Because even though the deadline is nearing, the streamer released a "final call" video letting any of you out there who might still be interested know that the site's still taking names.

The 10-episode competition series is a co-production between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E), part of ITV Studios, and it will be filmed in the UK. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt & Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert, and John Hay, Nicola Hill & Nicola Brown from The Garden will serve as executive producers. Here's a look at the final casting call video, followed by the previously-released "orientation video" inviting you to try your luck at Squid Game: The Challenge (with recruitment now open at SquidGameCasting.com):

And here's a look back to what Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say about the upcoming season, as well as at the teaser & key art that was released to officially confirm the show's return:

It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of 'Squid Game,' a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round. Hwang Dong-hyuk

Director, Writer, and Executive Producer of Squid Game

Now here's a look at the official teaser that was released along with the message above to viewers followed by the teaser key art: