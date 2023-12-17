Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: arkham, Arkham Asylum, creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, max

Arkham: Matt Reeves Series Now DCU; Creature Commandos Debut Window?

James Gunn confirmed that Matt Reeves' Arkham Asylum series is set in the DCU and MAYBE gave us a release window for Creature Commandos.

We're getting two very big updates on two very different upcoming DCU series coming out of DC Studios – courtesy of co-CEO James Gunn. But first, a little background. Back in 2022, Matt Reeves confirmed that his previously-announced spinoff series from his Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman focusing on Gotham City PD was on hold and that a series focusing on Arkham Asylum had "evolved" out of it (joining the 2024-debuting spinoff The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell). And then, in October 2022, reports hit that Antonio Campos (HBO's The Staircase) had boarded the project as its new writer, as well as direct, serve as showrunner & executive producer. Of course, all of this was originally built around the idea that the Arkham Asylum series would join The Penguin as part of Reeves' "Elseworlds" Batman universe – but that no longer seems to be the case.

Responding to a fan looking to get some clarity on a comment he had recently posted, Gunn confirmed that the Arkham Asylum series would be set in his & co-CEO Peter Safran's DCU. "We love Matt as a director and producer so he'll be producing stories both within his The Batman universe and within the DCU." Here's a look at the screencap of Gunn's response:

But that's not all, because it looks like we might also have a release window confirmed for the upcoming animated series based on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos. In response to a fan who posted that 2024 "feels dead" because there's nothing coming from the DCU in any way until late next year – when The CW's Superman & Lois is expected to return, and The Penguin is expected to premiere – and not within the first six months, Gunn wrote, "Creature Commandos is DCU." Our read? We should be enjoying some animated DCU goodness sometime between January 2024 and June 2024. Of course, it could also be Gunn reminding the person that the animated series also arrives next year – at some point.

When Reeves' spinoff project was still focusing on the GCPD, Terence Winter was set to write and executive produce, but Winter would depart months later over creative differences. From there, Joe Barton (Giri/Haji) was brought on to tackle the project, but Barton would depart the project when the focus shifted to Arkham Asylum. Reeves is set to executive produce the Arkham Asylum project under his 6th & Idaho banner alongside Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan. Dylan Clark is also set to executive produce with 6th & Idaho's Rafi Crohn on board to co-executive produce. Warner Bros. Television will serve as the studio, which is where Reeves currently has an overall creative deal.

The role call for Max's Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo set as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos. The animated series was cast with voice actors who are also expected to play their characters in any live-action projects down the road.

