Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas – Anime Series Makes Major Cast Additions

Last month came word that Netflix had ordered anime series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, set in the universe of Zack Snyder's upcoming horror-action-comedy feature Army of the Dead- and now we're learning the newest additions to the voice cast- and it's a killer lin-up of impressive names from across the pop culture spectrum. The newest additions to the voice cast include Joe Manganiello (Justice League) as Rose, Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) as Torrance, Harry Lennix (The Blacklist) as Boorman, Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why) as Chen, Anya Chalotra (The Witcher) as Lucilia, Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick … Boom!) as Willow, Jena Malone (Antebellum) as Zeta, Yetide Badaki (American Gods) as Queen Meeru, Christina Wren (Man of Steel) as Nicole, Monica Barbaro (The Good Cop) as Meagan, and Nolan North (Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Clemenson.

Set to premiere in 2021, the series takes place in a zombie-infested Las Vegas after the world's clearly gone to crap where a team of mercenaries looks to pull off the level of a heist that might even make Rick Sanchez do a slight nod with pride (get caught up on the fourth season of Rick and Morty). Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, and Tig Notaro are set to reprise their roles from the film.

Netflix's Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas chronicles the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak. Snyder is set to direct two episodes, with Jay Oliva (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Thor: Ragnarok) will serve as showrunner and direct two episodes. Snyder, Olivia, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Shay Hatten will executive produce. Meduzarts Animation Studio will serve as the animation studio. "I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the 'Army of the Dead' universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation," said Zack Snyder in a statement at the time the series was originally announced. "It's been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do."