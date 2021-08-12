Arnold Schwarzenegger's Message to Anti-Maskers: "Screw Your Freedom"

When he's not busy getting ready for his upcoming untitled father/daughter spy series for Netflix that was announced back in May, actor & former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger continues making his voice heard on a number of important topics- in particular, the growing COVID-19 crisis and the months of misinformation that have resulted in another spike in cases across the country. During a YouTube interview with former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindman (who has a new book out, Here, Right Matters) and CNN's Bianna Golodryga, the conversation turned towards the pandemic and how there are still those who don't get it when it comes to wearing masks and doing even the basic precautions to keep themselves and others safe.

"A year and a half later, we are still in a mess and there are still people living in denial, there are still people that don't believe in masks, there are still people out there who say, 'Well, we don't have to do social distancing,' and all this kind of stuff," Schwarzenegger said. "And I just think that people ought to be reminded over and over that the experts are saying that we have to wear masks, especially when you go indoors, the experts are saying that you should still wash your hands regularly, you should still do social distancing, especially now with this new comeback of the virus, which is the fourth round now, that we have to really go and work together." But Schwarzenegger had no patience for those who argue "personal freedom" as their reason for not wearing a mask or observing COVID precautions.

Yesterday while I was talking with @AVindman and @biannagolodryga about Alex's new book, I was asked about my comment about COVID misinformation that all of you are sharing. Here was my answer: pic.twitter.com/8LKhPIJ1Eu — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet

"I think people should know there is a virus here, it kills people. And the only way we prevent it is we get vaccinated, we wear masks, we do social distancing, washing your hands all of the time, and not just to think about, 'Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.' No, screw your freedom. Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say, 'I have the right to do x, y, and z,' when you affect other people. That is when it gets serious," he argued. "It's like, no different than a traffic light. They put the traffic light in the intersection so someone doesn't kill someone else by accident. You cannot say, 'No one is going to tell me that I'm going to stop here, I'm going to go right through it.' Yeah, then you kill someone else. It is the same thing with the virus. You cannot go and not put the mask on because when you breathe you can infect someone else, and you can infect someone that then gets sick and may die. So this is why I think we all have to work together on this.… We have to come together rather than fighting and always just saying, 'According to my principles this is a free country and I have the freedom to wear no mask.' Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask, but you know something? You're a schmuck for not wearing a mask." You can check out the entire discussion below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alexander Vindman Discuss "Here, Right Matters" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6AD9ffJkzA&t=1s)

