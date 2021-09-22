Arrow Ruined Stephen Amell's Ability to Wear a Hood as Public Disguise

Along with playing Oliver Queen for eight seasons on The CW's Arrow, Stephen Amell is also a huge professional wrestling fan. And no, it's not, "Amell became a fan because he stars in 'Heels'" because if you haven't done so yet then you should check out how impressive he's looked inside the squared circle in the past. So it's no surprise that Amell's in NYC for what we're assuming is to attend AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite, taking place tonight at the Arthur Ashe Stadium (with an impressive card headlined by Bryan Danielson in his first AEW match, taking on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega). But what apparently surprised Amell was still being noticed & recognized for his work on the Arrowverse series. Of course, when you spend most of your time on a show wearing a hood or cowl, you suddenly realized that the go-to move done by most famous folks in public is now unfortunately lost to you. "I have to constantly remind myself that if I want to avoid being recognized in public, I need to take the hood OFF," Amell wrote in his post that also included a selfie from the Brooklyn Bridge.

Here's a look at Amell's Instagram post from earlier today lamenting the loss of the hoodie as an effective way to avoid being recognized. In other words? Wait for it… wait for it… "it looks like it's not easy being Green (Arrow) for Amell." You're welcome for that…

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Heels Free Full Episode 1 | 'Kayfabe' | Season 1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=davfQXTgwro)

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Heels Free Full Episode 2 | 'Dusty Finish' | Season 1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2f8boaxM98)

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Heels Free Full Episode 3 | 'Cheap Heat' | Season 1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dnJT0H1rq4&t=14s)

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.