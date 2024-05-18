Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, bctv daily dispatch, Bill Maher, doctor who, interview with the vampire, peacemaker, steve-o, stranger things 5, the boys, what we do in the shadows, X-Men '97

Doctor Who, The Boys, X-Men '97, Jackass & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, Bill Maher/Steve-O, X-Men '97, Adult Swim, Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, The Boys, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's Peacemaker, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Bill Maher/Steve-O, Paramount+'s RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Disney+'s X-Men '97, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Adult Swim/Toonami Rewind, Audible's The Safe Man, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Peacock's Those About to Die, Paramount+'s South Park: The End of Obesity, BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's The Boys, Peacock's "The Office" Spinoff & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Peacemaker, What We Do in the Shadows, Bill Maher/Steve-O, X-Men '97, Interview with the Vampire, Adult Swim/Toonami, Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, The Boys & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 18, 2024:

Peacemaker: Frank Grillo Knows The REAL Reason James Gunn Hired Him

What We Do in the Shadows S06: Guillén Teases Guillermo's "New Dream"

Bill Maher Responds to Jackass Star Steve-O's Claim: Sorry, Not Sorry

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 Premiere Viewing Guide & More

X-Men '97 S02 "Honoring" Beau DeMayo's Ideas; New Head Writer for S03

Interview with the Vampire S02E02 Preview: Santiago Takes The Stage

Adult Swim Readies Toonami Rewind: Sailor Moon, Naruto, Dragon Ball Z

The Safe Man: Michael Connelly Discusses First Foray Into Audio Drama

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo "Will Not Be Heavily Involved" in Season 2

Stranger Things 5 BTS Looks: Nancy & Jonathan Have Concerns & More

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Ep. 8 Review: Breen There, Done That

Those About to Die: Peacock Images Spotlight Epic Roman Empire Series

South Park: The End of Obesity Images, Poster: Cartman Game-Changer?

Doctor Who Episode 3 "BOOM" Sneak Preview Spotlights Splice (VIDEO)

The Boys S04: Eric Kripke Shares Sister Sage, Firecracker Insights

The Office: Stephen Merchant "Looking Forward" to Peacock Spinoff

Young Sheldon, Arrowverse, Silk, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!