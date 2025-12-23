Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: assassin's creed

Assassin's Creed: "Chernobyl" Director Renck Helming Netflix Series

Netflix, Ubisoft, and Showrunners Roberto Patino and David Wiener have tapped Johan Renck (Chernobyl) to direct the Assassin's Creed series.

Over the past few weeks, we've been learning much more about Netflix, Ubisoft, and Showrunners Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener's (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing) Assassin's Creed from the casting side of things. Now, we're learning who will be directing the live-action series adaptation of the video game franchise. Variety is reporting exclusively that Swedish filmmaker Johan Renck (HBO's award-winning Chernobyl) will be at the helm, with production set to get underway in Italy sometime next year.

The high-octane thriller focuses on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The upcoming streaming series will follow its characters (reportedly distinct from those in the video games) across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny. Toby Wallace (Euphoria), Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing), Zachary Hart (Slow Horses), and Laura Marcus (Death by Lightning, Sunrise on the Reaping) are set to star.

"We've been fans of Assassin's Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin's Creed opens to us," shared Wiener and Patino in a joint statement over the summer, when the news was first announced. "Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story – about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species when those connections break. We've got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet."

