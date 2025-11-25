Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: assassin's creed

Assassin's Creed: Toby Wallace Joins Netflix & Ubisoft's Series Adapt

Report: Netflix and Showrunners Roberto Patino & David Wiener's Assassin's Creed has cast Toby Wallace (Euphoria, Bikeriders) in a lead role.

Five years after Netflix and Ubisoft announced plans to adapt the bestselling video game franchise Assassin's Creed, we learned in July 2025 that a live-action series has been given the green light, with Emmy nominees Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing) on board as creators, showrunners, and executive producers. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Toby Wallace (Euphoria, Bikeriders) is set as a series regular in a co-lead role. Expected to start production in Italy sometime next year, the high-octane thriller focuses on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The upcoming streaming series will follow its characters (reportedly different from the video games) across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny.

"We've been fans of Assassin's Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin's Creed opens to us," shared Wiener and Patino in a joint statement over the summer, when the news was first announced. "Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story – about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species when those connections break. We've got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet."

