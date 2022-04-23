Attack on Titan: Crunchyroll & Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Launch Streetwear

Dim Mak, the streetwear staple and legendary record label founded by DJ/Producer Steve Aoki has launched a line of clothing based on the final season of Attack on Titan. Joining forces with Crunchyroll, anime fan Aoki announced his label's latest collaboration with Crunchyroll: Dim Mak x Attack on Titan Final Season featuring original designs inspired by the popular anime series – just as the English dub of the shocking last episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 sets to air in the US.

Since the first season, Attack on Titan has captivated viewers with astonishing plot twists consistently making any fan theories and predictions moot. Attack on Titan began in a post-apocalyptic future where cities built massive walls to protect the last vestiges of humanity from giant, imbecilic, man-eating humanoids (the "Titans") roaming the earth, devouring all living things. Through technological advancements, the humans learn to defend themselves and fight back as more powerfully horrific Titans emerge, ultimately revealing layers upon layers of masterful storytelling. After each episode, the viewers are forced to reconcile their own humanity and the extent they'd go to protect what's important.

"Attack on Titan has kept me on the edge of my seat since episode 1, when Eren, Mikasa, and Armin were just children. Much like Game of Thrones, the writers are fearless in their plot twists – constantly switching things up and changing EVERYTHING. Nothing is what I imagined. I know nothing," joked Aoki.

Well, if he just read the rest of the manga, he would have a pretty good idea where things are going, and he'll get to find out whether the anime changes and tries to improve on its messy and controversial ending.

Anyway, the Dim Mak x Attack on Titan Final Season collaboration officially drops at midnight Saturday, April 23, 2022, ET, and will be available on dimmakcollection.com and NTWRK. Stunning graphics featuring all the legendary Titans and the protagonists including fan favorites Levi and Mikasa are available in limited quantities and in an array of colorful tees ($38-55) and hoodies ($85). The above pictures are only a small selection of what's available. You can see the rest of them on the website.