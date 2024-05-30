Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: anime, Attack On Titan, Attack on Titan the musical, broadway musical, Hajime Isayama, kodansha, manga

Attack on Titan: The Musical Set to Hit NYC in October 2024: Details

Attack on Titan: The Musical hits New York City in October. Here's a look at the teaser and what you need to know about purchasing tickets.

Well, here's something we never thought existed: Attack on Titan has a musical. It was a hit in Japan. Now, it's coming to Broadway in New York City this October. ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical is a new live 2.5D Musical entertainment based on the wildly popular manga (comic book) by Hajime Isayama and published by Kodansha that will play at the New York City Center (131 W. 55th Street) from October 11-13, 2024. Directed by breakdance world champion Go Ueki (HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rule the Stage), ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical had its world premiere in Osaka and Tokyo in January 2023 to great success. The New York City Center engagement marks the musical's first international performance.

ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical has a book by Masafumi Hata, music supervision by KEN THE 390, and lyrics by Kaori Miura. It combines conventional musical theatre techniques with state-of-the-art technology and is performed by a cast of 35. In Japan, there are stage productions based on manga, anime, and video games, which fans started to call 2.5-dimensional musicals around 2000. Manga and animation are in 2D, and live theatre is in 3D. Therefore, they call performances based on manga and animations 2.5D.

"When I saw the production in Tokyo, I was floored by how powerful it was," said original manga creator Hajime Isayama. "I felt that a musical was the perfect medium to express the story of ATTACK on TITAN. The action and the songs by the performers have created a new ATTACK on TITAN that is different from the manga or the anime series. They have created such an amazing show, and I cannot wait for everyone to see it in New York. Please look forward to the opening."

ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical will be performed in Japanese with English supertitles. The cast of ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical includes Kurumu Okamiya as Eren Yeager, Sara Takatsuki as Mikasa Ackerman, Eito Konishi as Armin Arlert, Ryo Matsuda as Levi, and Takuro Ohno as Erwin Smith. Also featured are Shota Matsuda, Kazuaki Yasue, Yuuri Takahashi, Sena, Mitsu Murata, Takeshi Hayashino, Masanori Tomita, Mimi Maihane, Mitsuru Karahashi, Riona Tatemichi, and more.

ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical is produced by Michiho Matsumoto (Nelke Planning), Rie Yoneda (S-SIZE), and New York Producer Kumiko Yoshii (Gorgeous Entertainment). If you're sad that the anime series is over, you can experience an all-singing, all-dancing version of the apocalyptic tragedy of desperate teenagers fighting giant man-eating naked zombies that threatening to whip out humanity and book tickets at the production's official website. Presale tickets went on sale for Crunchyroll, Kodansha, and Kinokuniya fans on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11 AM (EST) – and members can purchase tickets before the general public through June 3, 2024, at 9 AM (EST).

