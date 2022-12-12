Audience Dumps Free Speech All Over Dave Chappelle, Elon Musk: Report

On Sunday night, actor/comedian Dave Chappelle decided to add a little "audience participation" to his set at the Chase Center in San Francisco without even knowing it. That's because Chappelle decided to invite his fellow "The League of Extraordinarily Whiny Man-Children" (a cabal that also counts Bill Maher and Joe Rogan as members) member Elon Musk to join him on stage. According to various reports, near the end of his set, Chappelle said to the crowd in attendance, "Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world." Chappelle said near the end of his set at the Chase Center. Well, the audience did- but clearly not in the way that Chappelle expected, as the initial mix of boos & cheers gave way to the boos, with those in attendance claiming that at least 80% of those in attendance were letting Chappelle and Musk know what they think of their little team-up.

For his part, Chappelle tried to go the humor route to diffuse the situation. But based on videos posted on social media, those efforts seemed to be aimed at pushing back on the paying audience ("It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience" & "All these people who are booing, and I'm just pointing out the obvious, you have terrible seats") in what was clearly a case of a multi-millionaire protecting a multi-billionaire by looking down on the very people who put money in their pockets. But any effort Musk made to prove to the crowd that he's not just a bunch of computer programming wrapped up in skin was for naught, with the audience turning booing into an art form. After a long, uncomfortable stretch that just wasn't working (including a report of rich people on stage yelling, "I'm rich, bitch!" in what might be the saddest & most ironic moment from the night if true), Chappelle pulled the ripcord and parachuted away from what appeared to be a very bad idea.

Musk's much-deserved reception came the same day that the Twitter owner decided to deep dive into the wacky conspiracy theories he's allowed back onto the social media service relatively unchecked. The man-child who told us that COVID would be a thing of the past by April 2020 now thinks Dr. Anthony Fauci should be tried & prosecuted for his COVID attack plan? For what, no one actually knows. But if you need whackjob conspiracy theories (set to be fine-tuned with the introduction of the new Tesla TinFoil 2.0, coming in 2023- which is a joke, in case any of you are getting excited), well, they have those by the dozens. But in posting "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," Musk not only attempted to bully Fauci but also make light of the trans community's push for proper pronoun usage (with Chappelle more than familiar with the idea of making light of the trans community). So what Musk and Chappelle got on Sunday night was a faceful of First Amendment from a crowd that needed to remind them that freedom of expression is a two-way street.