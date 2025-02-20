Posted in: Nickelodeon, TV | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, Avatar: Seven Havens

Avatar: Nickelodeon, DiMartino, Konietzko Teaming for "Seven Havens"

Nickelodeon and Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are teaming up for Avatar: Seven Havens.

With Friday, Feb. 20th marking the 20th anniversary of Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's animated Avatar: The Last Airbender, Nickelodeon announced this morning that a 26-episode series go-ahead was given for Avatar: Seven Havens – the third in the "Avatarverse," following the original and "The Legend of Korra." Before you ask, DiMartino and Konietzko are involved with the new animated series, which is "set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm." The description of the series continues: "A young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra — but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse." Stemming from Nickelodeon Animation's Avatar Studios, the 26 episodes will be split into two parts/"books," with 13 episodes in each "book." Additional details in terms of casting and a premiere date will be announced at a later time.

"When we created the original series, we never imagined we'd still be expanding the world decades later. This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!" shared DiMartino and Konietzko in a joint statement. "For two decades, the richly crafted world of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' has introduced audiences to a world of compelling characters and groundbreaking storylines, captivating fans globally," added Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. "We can't wait to embark on the next chapter of this epic saga, with a new story set within the Avatarverse, envisioned by the original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko." DiMartino and Konietzko are executive-producing the new animated series with Ethan Spaulding, with Sehaj Sethi serving as a co-executive producer.

