Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Jedi Master Plo Koon Returns with New Star Wars: TVC Figure

Hasbro has revealed some brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures, including Jedi Master Plo Koon

Plo Koon was a Kel Dor Jedi Master who served on the Jedi High Council during the final years of the Galactic Republic. He first appeared briefly in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, followed by a second appearance in Attack of the Clones. However, his character really shone in The Clone Wars, as the hit animated Star Wars series would dive deeper into who this Jedi Master was and his iconic Clone Battalion. Now, Hasbro is adding Plo Koon to the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection line, with a new and impressive 3.75" figure.

His live-action and iconic appearance is faithfully captured here, and he will come with a few accessories. This will consist of his signature blue lightsaber and a soft goods Jedi robe, which is removable. To top things off, Plo Koon will be featured on an Attack of the Clones card back, to help celebrate the delivery of the upcoming HasLab LAAT. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for the new ongoing Star Wars: The Vintage Collection at a price of $19.99, with a September 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Jedi Master Plo Koon

"Fans will remember Plo Koon for his devotion to protecting the clones under his command. Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with this Plo Koon action figure from The Vintage Collection. TVC's Star Wars figures feature premium detail and design across product, deco, and packaging that fans have come to know and love."

This 3.75-inch-scale (9.5 cm) figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Episode II – a great addition to your Star Wars prequel trilogy collection.

The Vintage Collection adds Plo Koon to the line, featuring a soft goods cape and film-based design and deco.

Pose out Plo Koon with the included blue-bladed Lightsaber™ and unlit hilt.

Features a Kenner-inspired cardback with a unique VC number for collectability.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!