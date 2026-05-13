Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Starbreeze, Video Games | Tagged: Payday, PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds Launches Payday Crossover Co-Op Heist Mode

PUBG: Battlegrounds just got a new crossover event with the Payday series, as there's a new co-op heist mode available to play

Article Summary PUBG: Battlegrounds launches a Payday crossover with a new four-player co-op heist mode on PC and consoles.

Teams infiltrate high-risk locations, grab cash, gold, and jewelry, then fight through security to escape.

Five classes, unique Ultimates, Gadgets, and unlockable skills push PUBG: Battlegrounds toward team strategy.

The update also adds a Payday Event Pass with themed cosmetics, with the limited-time mode live through June.

Krafton and Starbreeze Entertainment have partnered up for a special crossover event as PUBG: Battlegrounds has launched a new mode based on the Payday franchise. Update 41.2 has added a new four-player co-op experience where teams will be tasked with infiltrating high-risk locations, where they will then secure loot, and then escape while fighting off waves of security. The mode is available on PC from May 13 through June 17, and on console from May 21 through June 25. We have more details on the update below, and you can find mroe details on their website in the latest blog.

PUBG: Battlegrounds Launches Payday Crossover Co-Op Heist Mode

Payday shifts PUBG's gameplay toward team coordination and objective-based strategy, allowing players to approach missions through stealth or direct combat.

Players can choose from five classes—Assault, Medic, Tank, Marksman, and Ghost—each offering unique strengths for completing objectives and supporting the squad.

Throughout each mission, players can strengthen their team through class-specific Ultimates and Gadgets, while unlocking additional skills and weapons by securing more loot and completing heists.

Missions take place across a variety of urban environments inspired by locations from Payday 3, including The Exchange, Diamond District, Nightclub, and Road Rage. The team must secure loot such as cash, gold, or jewelry before making their escape.

Event Pass and Additional Content

Alongside the new mode, PUBG: Battlegrounds has introduced the "Event Pass: Payday," which includes Payday Gang-themed cosmetics and additional rewards.

"With Payday, we set out to expand PUBG: Battlegrounds beyond its traditional gameplay by introducing a more strategic, team-driven experience," said Taehyun Kim, Director of PUBG: Battlegrounds. "Through our collaboration with Starbreeze Entertainment, we've combined PUBG's signature intensity with the depth of the Payday IP to deliver a new kind of heist gameplay for players."

"The Payday franchise is the ultimate heisting fantasy, the thrill of the perfect score, the camaraderie of a tight crew, and the rush of pulling it off against all odds," said Adolf Kristjansson, CEO of Starbreeze AB. "Bringing that spirit into PUBG: Battlegrounds is a moment of real pride for everyone at Starbreeze, and working alongside the team has been a privilege from day one."



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!