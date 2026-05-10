Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: kevin hart

The Roast of Kevin Hart Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch & More!

Kicking off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET, here's our viewing guide for Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart, including what Hart recently had to share.

Article Summary Kevin Hart takes the hot seat tonight on Netflix as The Roast of Kevin Hart streams live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Find out when and where to watch The Roast of Kevin Hart, with the Netflix Is a Joke Fest event starting at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET.

Shane Gillis hosts the Kevin Hart roast, while Jeff Ross teases a revenge theme and the rest of the lineup stays secret.

Kevin Hart recently discussed the roast with Shaquille O'Neal, as fans look back at Hart's best roast and hosting moments.

It's all been fun and games for actor/comedian Kevin Hart – that is, until tonight. After killing it time and time and time again in any number of roast or hosting gigs – including 2024's infamous The Roast of Tom Brady – it's time for the global phenomenon to get his turn in the spotlight. Hot off of crowning the winner of his comedy competition series Funny AF with Kevin Hart, Hart will be the main man for tonight's The Roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix. Yup, that's right. After years of dishing it out, we're going to see how well he can take it. What do we know about the event? Well, we've got a rundown of what you need to know waiting for you below, including when/where to watch, Hart recently discussing the roast with Shaquille O'Neal, a look back at just some of Hart's roasting/hosting highlights, and more. But one thing to keep in mind: who's attending and what's planned has been kept under wraps (which is a nice way of saying that, since this will be livestreamed, it will be interesting to see what goes out unchecked).

How Can I Watch "The Roast of Kevin Hart"? Set as part of the streaming service's "Netflix is a Joke Fest 2026" and emanating from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the roast streams live TONIGHT beginning at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET.

Who's Attending "The Roast of Kevin Hart"? Right now, we know that Shane Gillis will be there – since he's hosting – and that Hart will be there. Other than that, the lineup is being kept under wraps – though "Roastmaster General" Jeff Ross teased that "revenge" would be the theme for the night.

Why Would Anyone Want Revenge During "The Roast of Kevin Hart"? Well, let's just say that Hart is no slouch when it comes to a roast – whether he's hosting, roasting, or responding. Here's a look back at just some of the evidence that would justify some folks looking for a little payback:

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