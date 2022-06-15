Avatar: Paramount, Nickelodeon Set to Develop 3 Animated Films

While the live-action universe is being handled over at Netflix (more on that below), Paramount and Nickelodeon are moving ahead on the animated side of things with the news that three new animated films in the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe are in development. Set under Nickelodeon's Avatar Studios banner, the first adventure will be directed by Lauren Montgomery (Avatar: The Last Airbender, Voltron: Legendary Defender). Original series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino have been tapped to produce, alongside ATLA executive producer Eric Coleman. Latifa Ouaou, Paramount Animations and Nickelodeon Animation EVP of Movies and Global Franchises, and Jason McConnell, Vice President of Animation at Nickelodeon Animation & Paramount Animation, will oversee development on the first project. "As original creators Mike and Bryan expand the Avatar universe with us, we're keeping it all in the family with Lauren bringing the same kind of expert, beautiful work she did on the original series to her new directing duties on the forthcoming theatrical," said Ramsey Naito, who serves as President of Animation & Development at Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation.

As for Netflix's upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series adaptation, the project boasts a cast that includes Gordon Cormier (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Kiawentiio (Beans), Ian Ousley (Physical), Dallas Liu (PEN15), Daniel Dae Kim (Hot Zone: Anthrax), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim's Convenience), Lim Kay Siu (Anna and The King), Ken Leung (Industry), Elizabeth Yu (All My Love), Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu), Tamlyn Tomita (Cobra Kai), Casey Camp-Horinek (Reservation Dogs), and Maria Zhang (All I Ever Wanted). With Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serving as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of the series, Rideback's Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker), as well as Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story), will also executive produce. Goi, Roseanne Liang,(who also co-executive produces), and Jabbar Raisani have been tapped to direct.