Azie Tesfai on Writing "Blind Spots" & The Problem with Supergirl

During the sixth and final season of The CW's Supergirl, series star Azie Tesfai was able to accomplish something that no other actor on a Greg Berlanti series has ever done before in the Arrowverse. While other actors have gone on to direct episodes of their respective series, Tesfai was the first to write an episode- co-writing Episode 12 "Blind Spots" with supervising producer J. Holtham (with Arrow alum & Arrowverse director David Ramsey directing). In the episode, Kelly faces a community crisis of epic proportions when the Ormfell building implodes, but Kara (Melissa Benoist), Alex (Chyler Leigh), and the rest of the team aren't able to help. Taking matters into her own hands, Kelly embraces her role as Guardian and helps bring a sense of hope, resilience & empowerment to the community. Now more than a month after the series finale, Tesfai stopped by Michael Rosenbaum's (Smallville, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) Inside of You podcast to discuss a wide range of topics- and in particular, what it was like writing the episode, being a part of the long-running Arrowverse series, and more.

In this first clip, Tesfai relays the "origin story" that led to her writing "Blind Spots;" the episode's message of empowerment by showing that even the best intentions on the meta's parts can contribute to a much bigger problem:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What AZIE TESFAI Meant By Calling Out SUPERGIRL For Being the Problem #insideofyou #supergirl (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyhcgXIYCGI&t=382s)

And in this clip from the interview, Tesfai explains the difference between working on ABC's A Million Little Things and The CW's Supergirl (think dialogue) and why it looks much cooler seeing someone play a superhero on the screen than it is to actually play one:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: AZIE TESFAI Drops a Bomb on What It's Really Like Playing a Superhero on Cam #insideofyou #supergirl (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2f_sHF9Qv1I)

And here's a look back at Tesfai's full interview with Rosenbaum from his Inside of You podcast, where the pair also discuss Tesfai's journey in acting after a pivot from a career in law. And that's not all, because over the course of the nearly 90-minute interview, Tesfai and Rosenbaum cover the value of self-worth, the importance of finding your creative voice, her time on The CW's Jane the Virgin, her desire to be a clown, why therapy is so important, and more.