Ballard: Connelly, Maggie Q Share More From "Bosch" Spinoff Filming

Author Michael Connelly, star Maggie Q, and EP Henrik Bastin shared more behind-the-scenes looks from the "Bosch" spinoff series Ballard.

Today was a big day for the live-action "Bosch Universe," with bestselling author Michael Connelly sharing that filming on the Maggie Q-starring "Det. Renée Ballard" spinoff series (known as Ballard) was officially underway. But the social media celebration didn't end there – as you're about to see. Here's a look at Connelly sharing another look at filming, a group shot shared by both Connelly and Maggie with the two of them and "Renée Ballard" inspiration Mitzi Roberts and director Jet Wilkinson while on location filming on Venice Beach, and another look behind the scenes from EP Henrik Bastin:

Bosch Universe: Renée Ballard Spinoff Gets Prime Video Series Order

Back in November 2023, we learned that Prime Video had given a 10-episode green light to an "Untitled Renée Ballard Project" (with "Untitled J. Edgar Project" still reportedly in development). Connelly is set to executive produce via Hieronymus Pictures alongside Fabel Entertainment – with Michael Alaimo (The Closer, The Man Who Fell To Earth) & Kendall Sherwood (Major Crimes, Your Honor) set as co-showrunners. The third season finale of Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy will serve as a kind of "hand-off" to the spinoff series – with Jet Wilkinson directing the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 finale and the first two episodes of the Ballard series.

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

Courtney Taylor (Neon, Abbott Elementary) star as Samira Parker, a wary, impulsive, and tough woman with a burning desire for justice. Growing up, most everyone Samira knew shared a healthy distrust of the police, but her grandfather, whom Samira looked up to as a kid, was on the force and believed in using his police badge to protect and aid his community. However, being a cop now is a different kind of challenge than it was back then. Five years after leaving the police force, Samira's former mentor, Renee Ballard (Q), convinces her to return to the LAPD's Cold Case Unit, where she works to right the wrongs of the past and bring peace to families and victims, and in the process, Samira slowly restores her own sense of justice.

The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

