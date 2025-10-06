Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: ballard, Bosch

Ballard: Maggie Q-Starring "Bosch" Spinoff Series Renewed for Season 2

Bestselling author Michael Connelly and Prime Video's Maggie Q-starring "Bosch" spinoff series Ballard has been renewed for a second season.

When the word came down in August that the "Bosch" spinoff series had been allocated nearly $14.85 million in state tax credits from the State of California to film the second season there, we had a feeling that the future was looking bright for bestselling author Michael Connelly and Prime Video's Maggie Q-starring Ballard. Earlier today, that future was confirmed with the official announcement that Season 2 was on the way.

"We are excited to share that the 'Bosch' universe will continue to expand with a second season of 'Ballard' for our global Prime Video customers," shared Lauren Lancaster, Head of US SVOD TV Development and Series – Co-Productions for Amazon MGM Studios. "The audience response to 'Ballard' has been phenomenal, resonating with audiences worldwide thanks to its gripping storytelling and outstanding performances from Maggie Q and the entire cast. We can't wait for fans to experience everything Season Two has in store."

Co-Showrunners/EPs Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood said, We're so grateful to have the chance to continue Ballard's story. It's a pleasure to dive deeper into these characters and this world, and seeing audiences resonate with their stories is incredibly rewarding. We get to work with such a talented, dedicated team who bring this universe to life – and we're thrilled to be able to continue doing just that. Can't wait for everyone to see what we've cooked up!" Connelly added, "It's a great privilege to have my characters brought to life on screen season after season, and it's thanks to the fans continuing to tune in that we're able to do so. I'm especially grateful to Maggie Q for embodying Renee so perfectly, honoring the character as we take her into the next stage of her journey."

The streaming series follows bestselling author Michael Connelly's detective (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

The spinoff series stars Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor (Neon, Abbott Elementary), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, American Horror Story), Michael Mosley (The Calling), Rebecca Field (Shameless), Victoria Moroles (Never Have I Ever), Amy Hill (Mom), Ricardo Chavera, (Selena), Noah Bean (Nikita), Alain Uy (Power Book IV: Force), and Hector Hugo (Snowfall). The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ co-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor also serve as co-executive producers, with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

