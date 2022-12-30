Barbara Walters, Famed Journalist & 20/20 Host, Passes Away at Age 93

The world of journalism is mourning the loss of an icon, with ABC News confirming that trailblazing television news broadcaster, network news anchor, and correspondent Barbara Walters has passed away at the age of 93. Working as a journalist from 1951 until her official retirement in 2015, Walters repeatedly smashed glass ceilings in a field dominated by men, paving the way for generations of female journalists to receive the respect and opportunities they deserve. In 1974, Walters went from being a writer & segment producer of women's interest topics to co-hosting The Today Show (making Walters the first woman to hold that position on an American news program). Two years later, in 1976, it would another first for Walters when she became the first female co-anchor of a network evening news program, joining Harry Reasoner at the ABC Evening News desk.

But when viewers thought of ABC news magazine 20/20, it was hard for them not to think of Walters, who served as a producer and a co-host from 1979 to 2004. In addition, Walters would become a pop culture standard-bearer with her "10 Most Fascinating People," an annual interview line-up that would cross the lines between politics, sports, entertainment, social issues, and more. And who can forget ABC's daytime talk show, The View? Created & produced by the journalist, Walters would co-host & appear from 1997 until her full-time retirement in 2014. Ahead of her final on-screen appearance for ABC News in 2015, Walters would continue to produce special reports and documentary series.

BREAKING: Barbara Walters, who shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men, has died. She was 93. https://t.co/tydwREgTb2 pic.twitter.com/b4jOEHVYFE — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

During a May 2014 ceremony that saw part of ABC News' headquarters in New York renamed "The Barbara Walters Building," Walters spoke of what she considered her legacy to be. "People ask me very often, 'what is your legacy?' and it's not the interviews with presidents, or heads of state, nor celebrities. If I have a legacy, and I've said this before and I mean it so sincerely, I hope that I played a small role in paving the way for so many of you fabulous women," the famed journalist shared. Over the course of her career, Walters earned 12 Emmy Awards and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1989. In 2000, Walters received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Seven years later, Walters would be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.