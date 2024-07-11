Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: barbaric, netflix, patrick stewart, sam claflin, vault comics

Barbaric: Netflix Eyeing Vault Comics Adapt with Claflin, Stewart

Reports are Netflix is developing Michael Moreci and Nathan Gooden's Vault comic Barbaric as a series with Sam Claflin & Sir Patrick Stewart.

Don't think for one second that just because video game adaptations have been having a pretty great run lately (The Last of Us and Fallout, for example), the studios and streamers aren't still looking to the comics industry for series ideas. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Netflix was developing writer Michael Moreci and artist Nathan Gooden's Vault comic Barbaric as a television series – and the details are already sounding impressive (if confirmed). Reportedly, Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & the Six, Peaky Blinders) is on board to star and executive produce the project from A+E Studios, Sheldon Turner, and Jennifer Klein's 100% Productions – with Sir Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard) attached to star. With Turner set to write, Michael Bay is reportedly in talks to direct. Stemming from Moreci and Gooden and first published in 2021, here's a look at the official overview for Barbaric Vol.1 Murderable Offenses to give you a better sense of what the series is about – including Claflin's cursed Owen the Barbarian and Stewart's talking Axe:

Owen The Barbarian has an axe. And he's gonna do good with it if he has to kill someone. Owen the Barbarian has been cursed to do good with what remains of his life. His bloodthirsty weapon, Axe, has become his moral compass with a drinking problem. Together they wander the realm, foredoomed to help any who seek assistance. But there is one thing Owen hates more than a life with rules: Witches. Welcome to the skull-cracking, blood-splattering, mayhem-loving comic brave enough to ask: How can a man sworn to do good do so much violence? Hah! F***ing with you. It's just…BARBARIC.

Turner and Klein executive produce through 100% Productions. In addition, F.J. DeSanto and Damian Wassel will executive produce for Vault Comics; Claflin, Luke Carroll, and Michael Stevenson for Cusp Films; and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson for A+E Studios. Netflix and A+E Studios declined to comment at the time of Deadline Hollywood's reporting.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!