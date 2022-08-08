Based on a True Story: Kaley Cuoco Joins Peacock Dark Comedy Thriller

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) will be keeping her feet grounded for her next project, with the two-time Emmy Award nominee set to lead Peacock's highly-anticipated dark comedic thriller Based on a True Story from Emmy Award-nominated Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, LOST, Preacher). Inspired by a bizarre true event, Based on a True Story is about a realtor, a plumber, and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America's obsession with true crime, murder, and the slow-close toilet seat. Cuoco has been tapped to play a married woman named Ava Bartlett, though all other details on the character are being kept under wraps. Rosenberg will serve as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Jason Bateman (Ozark, The Outsider) executive producing alongside Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films. Roxie Rodriguez serves as co-executive producer for Aggregate Films, with UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) producing.

"We did two — we should probably be done. I think I've been outnumbered with that thought; there's definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed," Cuoco said during an interview back in May about the possibility of the third season of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. "We've done so much this season. Even in the eight episodes, we've done so much story that I'm thinking, 'Well, what could we do next?' So it's going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it's better than the last two, which is very hard to do."

