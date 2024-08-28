Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: based on a true story, peacock

Based on a True Story Season 2: Cuoco, Messina Return This November

Returning on November 21st, here's a look at Showrunner Annie Weisman's Kaley Cuoco & Chris Messina-starring Based on a True Story Season 2.

Even as we stare down the final days of summer, Peacock is making sure that we get our fill of some end-of-the-year mayhem with the second season of showrunner/writer Annie Weisman's Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina-starring Based on a True Story returning with all eight episodes on November 21st – Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) joining the cast.

Season two finds new parents Ava (Cuoco) and Nathan Bartlett (Messina) three months into parenthood. Focused on taking care of her family, Ava is determined to resist her true crime obsession and return to work as a real estate agent while Nathan trains private tennis clients. But a series of new murders pulls her back in – is Matt (Tom Bateman) behind the slayings? Is Tory (Liana Liberato), now entangled in a relationship with Matt, in danger? For a while, life is good — Ava's TikTok habit and her new friend Drew (Fumero) provide a welcome distraction, and Nathan's all in on reigniting his tennis career as well as his friendship with Matt — until danger comes knocking, literally.

Here's a look at the preview images that were released along with the date announcement teaser (waiting for you above) – followed by some personal thoughts on what's to come from Weisman:

"I first discovered 'Based on a True Story' as a fan of Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, and I instantly loved the show's addictive blend of dark humor, pulpy action, and relatable characters. In Season 2, we've built on those exciting themes while introducing propulsive new character dynamics and a forward-moving murder mystery," showrunner, writer, and executive producer Annie Weisman shared in a letter released with the date announcement and preview images.

Weisman added, "Season 2 opens on Ava and Nathan struggling to balance parenthood with their true crime obsession. Kaley and Chris deliver exceptional performances, bringing depth, authenticity, and comedic chemistry to every moment. Tom Bateman's portrayal of Matt effortlessly shifts between charming and chilling, while Liana Liberato embodies Tory's feisty free spirit. And we're thrilled to welcome Melissa Fumero to the series in a surprising new role. The entire cast excels at balancing humor and heart, creating a deeply funny, unpredictable, and resonant viewing experience. I can't wait for you to join us on this wild ride. Murder Bunnies, assemble!"

Produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Peacock's Based on a True Story is executive-produced by showrunner/writer Annie Weisman, writer Jaclyn Moore, director Alex Buono (201, 202, 207, 208), and series stars Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina. In addition, Jason Bateman & Michael Costigan executive-produce on behalf of Aggregate Films, with Craig Rosenberg also serving as an executive producer.

