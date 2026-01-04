Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: neuromancer, william gibson

Neuromancer: Emma Laird Offers Update on Apple TV Series Adaptation

Emma Laird provided an update and offered interesting insights into Apple TV's upcoming adaptation of William Gibson's novel Neuromancer.

As Science Fiction fans wait for Apple TV to announce a premiere date for their adaptation of William Gibson's seminal Neuromancer, the novel that established the Cyberpunk subgenre, coined the term "cyberspace" and has been a major influence on everything from the Cyberpunk 2077 game, Ghost in the Shell, The Matrix, the actual internet itself and many other things in pop culture and real life, actress Emma Laird confirmed to Collider at SXSW back in March 2025 that she had already finished filming her part in Tokyo.

Laird plays Linda Lee in Neuromancer, the girlfriend of fallen hacker Case (Callum Turner) in Chiba City, a sleazy town of outcasts, criminals, and hustlers. Laird seems to be cast to play doomed women a lot in crime sagas. "I didn't get the scripts until we shot in Tokyo in January," she said. "I landed in Tokyo, and I was like, "Guys, I only have Episode 1. Can you help me out?" But the character's really cool, and I read half the book, and they've managed to capture what is in the source material really, really well. There are a lot of characters. It's very complex. It's a very confusing book, but I think somehow bringing that onto the screen helps tell that story maybe a bit more clearly. The costume is insane. The hair and makeup is crazy. It was real character [acting], as was Danny Boyle's film. What we've made is really grounded and a drama; these other ones are just a bit more mad and very much character acting for those two projects."

On Filming Neuroamancer in Tokyo

"Just on the crew side, people were so welcoming and wonderful there. We had a whole ceremony to commence the shoot. The lights and the language and the food, the culture in Japan, it was one of my most memorable experiences because it is just a culture like no other. That is a huge theme and a huge part of Neuromancer in the books, as well. So, yeah, it's a very important part of it. I don't think it would have quite been the same if we'd done it all on a stage in London, so it's great that Apple had the money to send everyone there." Although the series hasn't set a release date yet, Laird can confirm that she's nearly finished filming the project: "I just wrapped on Friday. Well, wrapped for a while. I maybe have to go in for a couple more days."

Neuromancer will run for ten episodes, but Apple TV has yet to announce a premiere date.

