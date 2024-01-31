Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Batman, Batman: Caped Crusader, bruce timm, prime video

Batman: Bruce Timm Shuts Down Kevin Conroy/"Caped Crusader" Report

Batman: Caped Crusader EP Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series) shut down a report regarding the late Kevin Conroy & the animated series.

While we await word on when executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Ed Brubaker & Sam Register's Batman: Caped Crusader will officially hit Prime Video screens, Timm is shutting down some reporting out there regarding the late voice actor Kevin Conroy – considered by millions to be the definitive voice of Batman. A recent article reported that Conroy had recorded lines for the animated film Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3, adding that the beloved voice actor had also recorded lines for "Caped Crusader." Apparently, that's not the case.

"I have no idea if the CRISIS part of IGN's supposed scoop is true or not, but Kevin Conroy did not record a voice for CAPED CRUSADER. We were hoping to have him do a voice for the new show (and he was eager to do it) but sadly he passed away before we could make it happen," Timm wrote in a post on the ToonZone forum. "As I have to do every so often, I will remind you all once again to take all un-sourced 'news' items in the sci-fi/comics/entertainment cybersphere with a huge grain of salt. Occasionally these 'leaks' actually turn out to be true, but often as not they're just cynical clickbait."

Batman: Ed Brubaker on "Caped Crusader" & BTAS Being Different

During an episode of the Comic Book Club that went out before the end of the year, Brubaker offered some insights into what viewers can expect. Some quick highlights included Greg Rucka (Gotham Central) penning the first season's second episode (spotlighting the introduction of Gotham City PD's Renée Montoya) and Halley Gross (The Last of Us, Westworld) also writing an episode. As for the episodes themselves, Brubaker revealed that he's seen the first episode cuts – and made it clear that the upcoming animated series is "definitely a different take" on what's come before it – including Batman: The Animated Series.

"I'll warn you guys, it's definitely a lot different than [Batman: The Animated Series]. It's very much a reconception of starting over. It's not PG-13, but it's definitely, it's a lot different," Brubaker shared, giving viewers an important heads-up ahead of time that helps avoid any unfair comparisons. "It's sort of like the show Bruce Timm always wanted to make but that they wouldn't let him make. There's a lot more, you know, people actually getting punched on camera, and… I don't want to spoil it for you guys, but it's… everyone will kill me if I say it, but it's kind of 'noir.' It's definitely a different take that I hope people will love, but I think people will also be shocked by some things." Here's a look at the entire episode – with Brubaker diving into a lot of television talk beginning at around 45:30 mark:

"'Batman: The Animated Series' helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon & MGM Studios, in a statement when the two additional Batman universe series were announced back in April. "'Batman: Caped Crusader' will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside 'Merry Little Batman' and 'Bat-Family,' we're thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers." The animated series is based on characters from DC and is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.

