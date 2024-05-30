Posted in: Anime, DVD/Blu-ray, Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: anime, Batman, batman ninja, preview

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Announced by Warner Bros. Japan

Warner Bros. Japan and Kamikaze Douga are currently in development on Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza - here's what we know so far...

Fans of the original 2018 anime film Batman Ninja are going to like what Warner Bros. Japan had to announce earlier today. Production is currently underway on the sequel Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, produced by Warner Bros. Japan and Kamikaze Douga, directed by Jumpei Mizusaki and Shinji Takagi and written by Kazuki Nakashima – with character design by Takashi Okazaki and music by Yugo Kanno. If those names sound familiar, that's because they're reuniting from the first film for this next adventure – with Koichi Yamadera returning to voice Batman. The original hit anime film spotlighted the Dark Knight during the Warring States Period, where he found himself taking down a number of very interesting variations on known DC Super-Villains – and that included The Joker, who wasn't any less deadly and sinister as a feudal lord.

Okay, we know what you're thinking. You want to see what's to come, and we feel your pain. But we do have two looks at the official key art/logo for the anime film. In addition, we have details on Anime Expo 2024 in Los Angeles in July 2024 – with Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League getting a stage event spotlight (alongside Suicide Squad ISEKAI).

Anime Expo 2024 Stage Event: The stage event, "Warner Bros. Japan Presents 'Suicide Squad ISEKAI' and 'Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League'" will be held during Anime Expo 2024 at the Novo, Los Angeles on July 4 from 2:00 to 3:30 PM (PST). More information on both projects will be announced during the stage event.

Batman Day (September 21, 2024): Batman Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of September of each year and will be celebrated on September 21, 2024. Stay tuned for more information, and be on the lookout for "Batman 85th" activations around the world this year!

