Batman: TAS – Kevin Conroy & John Glover Announce Audio Drama Sequel

Fans of Batman: The Animated Series were on the receiving end of some really excellent news on Saturday, courtesy of Kevin Conroy (Batman) and John Glover (The Riddler) at this weekend's Los Angeles Comic Con. During the "History of Batman" panel, the pair revealed that an audio drama sequel to the 1990s animated classic was in the works with Batman: TAS writer Alan Burnett developing the project. "It's a great script by Alan Burnett and it brings back the original cast," Conroy revealed during the panel, hosted by Londyn Jackson and with Will Friedle (Batman Beyond) part of the panel. "The Riddler's back, and he's evolved in many ways … He understands he's on the spectrum," Glover added.

As great as the news will be to fans, there are still a number of questions still to be answered. First, it's still not clear how the audio drama podcast will be distributed. In addition, it's pretty clear that fans will be excited to know that Conroy and Glover are involved, but the first name that will obviously come to mind is Mark Hamill aka the Joker. Other names from the past that could be under consideration are Paul Williams (The Penguin), Richard Moll (Two-Face), David Warner (Ra's Al Ghul), Diane Pershing (Poison Ivy), Adrienne Barbeau (Catwoman), Ron Perlman (Clayface), Melissa Gilbert (Barbara Gordon), and Loren Lester (Dick Grayson / Nightwing). But there is one name from the '90s animated series attached to the project who Conroy is pretty sure fans will recognize: "Danny Elfman will write the theme."

The audio drama sequel to the 1992-1995 Emmy Award-winning animated series would be just one of a number of upcoming or currently available podcast adaptations. HBO Max has Batman: The Audio Adventures currently streaming, with Jeffrey Wright as Batman. Spotify has the upcoming Batman Unburied, with Winston Duke as the Caped Crusader and The Dark Knight screenwriter David S. Goyer overseeing production. Batman: The Animated Series animator Bruce Timm has been tapped to develop a separate animated Batman show for HBO Max with J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves (The Batman).