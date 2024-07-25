Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, tales of teenage mutant ninja turtles, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sneak Preview Released

Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael face off against Megazoids in this sneak preview of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Stemming from Nickelodeon Animation and Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures, the 2-D animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sees Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michaelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael) reprising their roles as the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the recent films – with Ayo Edebiri returning to voice April O'Neil. As we inch closer to the 12-episode event's August 9th premiere date, we have some very cool looks at the animated series to pass along – courtesy of this being the start of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024). Along with the previously released official trailer waiting for you above, we also have a better look at the main key art poster:

But here's the really good stuff – with a sneak preview that finds Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael facing off against a pack of Megazoids sent after them by Bishop (Alanna Ubach) and Rod (Pete Davidson). Following that, we have a look at the opening title sequence of the animated series:

In addition, we have the following character profile key art posters that were released, making it easier to figure out who's who before the animated series debuts:

And here's a look back at the image gallery that was previously released for the upcoming animated series:

From the universe of the "Mutant Mayhem" film, the original series explores the adventures of everyone's favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of NYC. Leo, Raph, Donnie & Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.

From Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is executive produced by Chris Yost (The Mandalorian, Thor: Ragnarok) and Alan Wan (Blue Eye Samurai, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [2012 Series]). Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Big Kids Animation, and Nikki Price, Director of Development and Executive in Charge of Production.

