Batwoman & Legends Writers Unite for Real-Life Arrowverse Crossover

Well, this is starting to become a thing and we're digging it. Earlier today, we reported on how the DC's Legends of Tomorrow writers have coordinated a week-long #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Twitter campaign that kicks off next week (more on that in a minute). Well, they're getting some serious support in what can best be described as a real-life Arrowverse crossover to send a message to the suits at The CW.. Earlier this afternoon, the Batwoman writers room tweeted support: "Y'all know we're gonna be there for you. #RenewLegendsofTomorrow because this show has the best people working behind the curtains to bring it to life. ['Legends of Tomorrow' writers room] we're rooting for you."

Here's a look at the tweet from earlier, followed by a look back at how the campaign first came to life:

Y'all know we're gonna be there for you. #RenewLegendsofTomorrow because this show has the best people working behind the curtains to bring it to life. @LoTWritersRoom we're rooting for you. https://t.co/zxuex8k5TO — Batwoman Writers Room (@BatwomanWriters) April 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Tweeting a rallying call to all of the "Legends" fans earlier today, the writers room announced, "Next week, all week, we're running a #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Twitter campaign! Each day will have a specific theme/focus, all to drum up support and good vibes for a Season 8 renewal. Writers and actors will be participating in the madness!" And they also reassured fans that this isn't something to be worried about. In fact, just the opposite. This is an opportunity for the fans to loudly remind The CW (and the world) exactly who they are and why they love the show so much- and why the show loves them back. "While we don't think we're in trouble, we want to make sure the whole world (cough cough a certain network) knows what a special, weird little goblin of a TV show this is. Keep an eye on that hashtag, and stay tuned for more details on all the fun stuff we're cooking up!"

🎙️ CALLING ALL LEGENDS FANS! Next week, all week, we're running a #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Twitter campaign! Each day will have a specific theme/focus, all to drum up support and good vibes for a season 8 renewal. Writers AND actors will be participating in the madness! pic.twitter.com/KQCRCLMOFF — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) April 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

While we don't think we're in trouble, we want to make sure the whole world (cough cough a certain network) knows what a special, weird little goblin of a TV show this is. Keep an eye on that hashtag, and stay tuned for more details on all the fun stuff we're cooking up! — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) April 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

