Now that the shock of Ruby Rose's (John Wick: Chapter 2, The Meg, Orange Is The New Black) departure from The CW's Batwoman has subsided (a little), we've reached the point in the pop culture grieving process when we start looking for answers. Unfortunately, that sometimes turns into wanting questions answered to looking for someone to blame. In many instances, the situation becomes a battle between sides and how quickly they can get their "sources" to the right media platform to sway public opinion. So when TVLine reported that a source close the show revealed that Rose's departure was more of a mutual decision and not one she made on her own, we're left with more questions than answers.

According to the source, Rose was not adjusting well to life in the show's shooting home of Vancouver and that the long hours were beginning to take a toll. "It wasn't 100-percent her decision," the source revealed. "It was a breakup. She wasn't happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No. So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn't a good fit."

Rose confirmed her departure in a statement on Tuesday, saying, "I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles." Rose praised the creative team behind the series for giving her the opportunity: "I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you, Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful."

None of the parties in question have gone on the record with either further details about the decision or comment about today's reporting. Berlanti Prods. and WBTV reaffirmed their commitment to both the series and to casting another LGBTQ actress in the lead role. "Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show's talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."

Batwoman takes place three years after the mysterious disappearance of Batman, with Gotham a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department is overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) becomes what her father loathes: a dark knight vigilante, soaring through the streets of Gotham as Batwoman. Joining Rose on the series is Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, and Elizabeth Anweis. Executive Producers include Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schecter. Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.