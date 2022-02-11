Peacock Orders Megamind, Abominable & More to Boost Animation Series

Peacock has announced pick-ups for two new animated series based on Dreamworks films, as Megamind and Abominable series will come to the streaming service. Megamind's Guide To Defending Your City and Abominable and The Invisible City will also be joined by four new preschool animated series, Press Start!, Team Mekbots Animal Rescue, Dino Pops, and the second season of Babble Pop!. This will double the animated slate in the pipeline for Peacock, as the streamer tries to bolster its family-friendly offerings. Below you can find the synopsis for each series.

Peacock Bolsters The One Area They Are Lacking In

"MEGAMIND'S GUIDE TO DEFENDING YOUR CITY" is the series follow-up to the hit movie, where Megamind goes from being a supervillain and the scourge of Metro City to a superhero who's learning on the job. He'll be bringing the audience along for the ride, as Megamind's trusty brainbots will be recording everything, making him the world's first superhero influencer.

"ABOMINABLE AND THE INVISIBLE CITY" is a comedy adventure series that continues the wild and woolly fun of DreamWorks Animation's Abominable. Through Everest the Yeti, Yi, Jin & Peng know that there's a whole magical world out there, and now it's even closer than they think! When they discover that their surroundings are teeming with magical creatures in need of their help, the kids will set out on extraordinary and heartfelt adventures throughout their city and beyond.

"DINO POPS" is set in a vivid, hyper-realistic land inhabited by ferocious – and often silly – dinosaurs. While the landscape and dinosaurs may be prehistoric, modern elements familiar to kids, from ice cream cones to race cars, will burst onto the scene and delight viewers. Dino Pops will deliver engaging and easy-to-digest bursts of dinosaur-related information aimed at preschool-aged children. Every episode will showcase different dinosaurs and delve into their traits and attributes. From T-rex to Triceratops, Raptors to Titanosaurs, the secrets of the inhabitants of a very different world will be revealed in hyperrealist animation with a twist that makes it a perfect bite-sized morsel of funtainment.

Peacock has ordered season 2 of "BABBLE BOP!," the musical dance jamboree series for preschoolers. A foot-tapping, hand-clapping, baby-bottom wiggling, sing-along world of music, dance, and preschool play. With a mix of new takes on classic nursery rhymes and original songs, this inclusive short-form series is intended for social and emotional learning for the pre-k set.

Climb in! Power up! Save the day! In "TEAM MEKBOTS ANIMAL RESCUE," four animal-loving kids from around the world use their tech skills to create giant Mekbots – each inspired by a different animal. In every adventure, the kids save animals all over the globe and show that teamwork, environmental smarts, and compassion make you a hero. Oh, and robotic animal powers help too! Mateo, Kawhi, Mei-Lin, and Frost drive the Mekbots. Each Mekbot is a gigantic, stomping mech, styled after an animal. Once the kids are inside, their movements become the Mekbots' movements, right down to the facial expressions!

In "PRESS START!," a comedy-adventure mash-up, Sunny and his sister Rue are all about the exciting, fast-paced world of 24 Karat Quest video games. Athletic, brave, and funny, Super Rabbit Boy is the hero of this fantastical Game-World. When the siblings end up able to play IN the game, their life is flipped upside down. Across the series, every episode takes place in Sunny and Rue's "real" world home and in Super Rabbit Boy's "game" world. Once Sunny or Rue zap themselves into the SRB Game-World, they become part of the quirkiest, coolest, craziest super-hero partnership any kid ever imagined as they team up with the Game-World's unparalleled guardian, Super Rabbit Boy, to save the SRB Game-World from total destruction by Villain Bosses. In the process, Sunny and Rue become Super Rabbit Boy's powerful pixilated partners.

