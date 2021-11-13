Batwoman S03E06 Preview: Alice Knows Who Poison Ivy Wannabe Might Be

So after what can best be described as an illuminating, full-contact family dinner last week, Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is back & focused on the remaining Batman villain "trophies." which is a good thing because, with all due respect to this season's previous big bads, this week's episode of The CW's Batwoman elevates the danger ten-fold. In "How Does Your Garden Grow?", Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) looks to Team Batwoman (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) to shift the city into high alert after a disturbing garden shed discovery. But if you think for one second that Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is missing out on the fun, you need to rewatch this series. Especially when she has such a personal (dare we say, "familial") stake in this case:

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 6 "How Does Your Garden Grow?": TANGLED UP IN YOU – An unnerving discovery in a garden shed sends Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) rushing to Ryan (Javicia Leslie) to ensure the city is on high alert. Her terrifying theory – a Bat Trophy has entangled a new host, and her thorny ways are weaving their way through Gotham. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is suspiciously eager to help the Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) seeks vengeance for an incident involving her sister. Robert Duncan directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Natalie Abrams.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 3×06 Promo "How Does Your Garden Grow?" (HD) Season 3 Episode 6 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FS0M9UjntA)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for The CW's Batwoman Season 3, followed by a look back at the "who's who" released for newest cast members: Robin Givens, Victoria Cartagena, Nick Creegan & Bridget Regan:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BATWOMAN Season 3 Official Trailer | DC FanDome 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DzN99gwJ4I)

Givens's Jada Jet, the powerful CEO for Jet Industries. Jada isn't bossy: she's the boss. Passionate and hard-working, Jada is a woman who has worked her way through life's ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Cartagena's Montoya is a former GCPD officer who left the force when she could no longer stomach the corruption inside the department. She now runs the "freaks division," which hasn't seen a lot of action… until now. Righteous and pragmatic, and LGBTQ+, she's a woman with a very personal (and mysterious) mission to help clean the streets of Gotham in the right way, by whatever means necessary.

Creegan's Marquis Jet is a sexy playboy who grew up in a lavish lifestyle, too charming for his own good and wielding his power with a ne'er do well attitude. He views life as one big joke and that sense of recklessness has a tendency to clash horribly with his no-nonsense mother, Jada Jet. When he meets Ryan (Leslie), he sees in her a like-minded young go-getter who like him is just waiting for the right opportunity to make his mark on Gotham.

Regan's Ivy/Isley is a former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.