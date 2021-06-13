Batwoman Season 2 E16 Preview: Alice & Jacob Get Help Saving Kate

While a large chunk of attention being paid on tonight's episode of The CW's Batwoman has been understandably focused on the back-from-the-dead Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) continuing his journey to Batwing (with help from David Ramsey's A.R.G.U.S. Agent John Diggle), let's not forget that there's still that matter of Kate Kane (Wallis Day) being alive and very kicking. Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) haven't forgotten, and now they're looking to find a way to trigger the return of Kate's memories. And as you're about to see in the following clip, they're about to get some help that has Jacob arching his brow.

Here's a look at the preview for "Rebirth"- tonight's episode of The CW's Batwoman:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 2×16 Sneak Peek "Rebirth" (HD) Season 2 Episode 16 Sneak Peek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hHv-TBsEJ8)

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 16 "Rebirth": CAN'T LET IT GO – When a familiar foe descends upon Gotham, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Mary (Nicole Kang) find they must rely on each other more than ever. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a new mission – and gets an unexpected ally to join her. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, and Camrus Johnson. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 2×16 Promo "Rebirth" (HD) Season 2 Episode 16 Promo ft. David Ramsey (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DoDiU2uwv7A)

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home as Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.