Batwoman Season 2 Finale Preview: Ryan, Sophie & Alice Talk Circe Plan

With Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) unleashing chaos upon Gotham, Ryan (Javicia Leslie) will need the entire Bat Team to save that day during tonight's second season finale of The CW's Batwoman. For Camrus Johnson's Luke Fox, that means suiting up and taking flight as the armored hero Batwing. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) pulls out all of the stops to save her sister- even if it means going one-on-one with "Circe" (Wallis Day). And when the dust settles on "Power," major game-changing moves will change the playing field greatly heading into the third season.

Now with only hours to go, The CW released a new preview where Sophie (Meagan Tandy) explains to Ryan exactly why she's joining her to take on "Circe" before Alice joins the meet-up- and before the chaos leads directly to them:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman | Season 2 Episode 18 | Ryan Helps the Mayor Scene | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-uAIxUvoE4)

Now here's a look at the newest preview images for this Sunday's season finale, followed by an overview and promo (with a sneak preview expected this weekend):

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 18 "Power": SEASON FINALE – In the Batwoman season finale, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) questions her place as the city's hero as she, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang), and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) must join forces when Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) instigates chaos in the Gotham streets. Meanwhile, Alice's attempt to rescue her sister means another encounter with Circe (guest star Wallis Day). In an epic standoff, unexpected alliances and transformations will upend Gotham as we know it. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 2×18 Promo "Power" (HD) Season 2 Episode 18 Promo Season Finale (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDEiC6pSlmk)

"Honestly, it's hard to explain how much it means to me to wear the Batwing suit and officially play my first superhero," said Johnson in a statement at the time the images were released. "The main reason I wanted to be in Batwoman was for this opportunity – to give kids like me another black hero to look up to and relate to. It's hard not to smile when I catch myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I'll keep smiling through every fight scene, every awesome stunt, and every Gotham night where Batwing is finally in the field!"

For showrunner Caroline Dries, the reveal is the culmination of something that's been in the works for some time. "I've been looking forward to seeing Batwing since we decided to make Luke Fox a fundamental part of our Bat Team way back in the pilot development stages," she explained. "I can speak for Cam when I say, 'So has he!' But this character couldn't come out of nowhere. We built this character from a deeply personal and complicated Luke story that we began setting up in season one, and I look forward to unfolding it over the course of season three."

And here's a look at Day with Skarsten showing off a slight change to the Batwoman costume that could mean everything going forward; a slash across the bat symbol- teasing a potential Red Hood-ish future?

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.