BCTV Daily Dispatch 01 July 2021: The Wheel of Time Keeps on Turning

Your own personal BCTV Daily Dispatch. Someone to hear your prayers, someone who cares. Your own personal BCTV Daily Dispatch. Someone to hear your prayers, someone who's there. With much love and (for some of you) sacrilegious respect to Depeche Mode, welcome to your Thursday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Today's gaggle of newbies includes Manifest possibly going film, LeVar Burton looking to "engage" full time with Jeopardy!, a familiar face returns to the MCU via Loki, The Flash resigns "Big 3" for (possibly final?) Season 8, and The Wheel of Time locks in 2021 to premiere. From there, we offer "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut and are definitely worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Thursday, July 1, 2021 (and for The Wheel of Time fans, check out the full key art above for some clues you might've missed with the Twitter-edited-for-size teaser):

10. American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Ribs Sarah Paulson Over "Roanoke"

9. Manifest Creator Jeff Rake Reveals New Plan to Wrap Up Series

8. Rick and Morty: A Deep Dive Into Season 5 Episode 2 "Mortyplicity"

7. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 "Biggest Reinvention" Yet; New Image

6. Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host LeVar Burton Lobbying for Full-Time Gig

5. Dave Bautista is Disappointed in Toyota for Supporting Insurrection

4. Loki: [SPOILER] Makes Triumphant Marvel Cinematic Universe Return

3. The Flash Update: Martin, Patton, & Panabaker Resign for Season 8

2. The Orville Season 3: Space Things, Night Lot & Red Shirt Concerns

1. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Always Sunny going secret, Jensen Ackles singing, Bill Cosby getting out of jail, The Walking Dead posing a question, and Dave Bautista offering the makings for one helluva "happy hour":

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Gets Season 15 Secretive?

The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes

Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned by PA Supreme Court

The Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser: Who Do You Want By Your Side?

Bautista to Trump Jr: Don't Post @#$% After an 8-ball and 5th of Jack

