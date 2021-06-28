The Orville Season 3: Space Things, Night Lot & Red Shirt Concerns

As promised, we're checking back in to see how production is rolling along on the third season of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville. Once again, we have editor & co-producer Tom Costantino as one of our main sources for keeping fans in the loop until the series returns. Checking back in from over the past week, we kick things off with two looks at how all of the on-screen magic comes together. After that, Costantino offers a look at a familiar face that fans will easily recognize- but if we're being honest? We're not sure what we should be reading into the "red shirt" reference- you'll see what we mean in a minute.

First up, another round of "Space Things" followed by a look at the show's night lot. Finally, Costantino shared a look at what going on in front of the camera from behind the scene, with a focus on Scott Grimes ( Lt. Gordon Malloy) as a "thank you" to "Red Shirts Always Die." Now, we're hoping Grimes was posted wearing red to show that the "Star Trek" adage didn't apply here. Because the other option would be some kind of ominous tease- but since we're feeling "glass-half-full" we'll hope for the former:

In December 2020, viewers learned that filming had resumed on the series, with the news made official via Twitter and Instagram with the image of a clapperboard (which also happens to list MacFarlane as directing). Here's a look at the Instagram post that brought a cautious smile to The Orville fans' faces:

With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of other productions, things had been quiet for some time. Then during an Instagram chat in September with Jessica Szohr (Talla), MacFarlane offered viewers an update. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained at that time. "We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it." For MacFarlane, it all comes down to safety first and foremost. "For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure," he explained. "Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."

