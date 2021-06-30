Loki: [SPOILER] Makes Triumphant Marvel Cinematic Universe Return

It's not really common to report direct on spoilers when it comes to TV shows or films, but it's another thing when the actor him/herself goes out of his/her way on social media to let the cat out of the bag. So there's obviously some to unload on this week's episode of Loki called "The Nexus Event" that finds Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in a bind. Consider this your major spoilers warning.

An Asgardian-Sized Return in Loki

During the episode, Loki and Sylvie are saved at the last minute by the Time Variance Authority. As the two are separated, Loki is forced through a portal to relive the time when he's confronted by Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) for snipping her hair before calls him out for his immature act and declaring he'll always be alone, but not before she slaps him in the face and knees him in the groin. The problem for Loki is, it's an event that continues to loop and no matter what he does in his powerless state, she'll always assault him with the same slap and knee-to-the-groin combo.

For those who weren't surprised by that reveal, fans who follow Alexander on Instagram were already treated her behind-the-scenes selfie back into her old costume that she hasn't donned since 2015 in the ABC series Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. second season episode "Who You Really Are". Sif's last cinematic appearance was in 2011's Thor: The Dark World. Given Alexander's commitment to the NBC TV series Blindspot, Sif managed to "avoid" the carnage of 2017's Thor: Ragnarok that the bulk of her Asgardian brethren slaughtered at the hands of Hela (Cate Blanchett). "'Asgard is not a place. It's a people…' and one of them is a giant A-hole #Loki ⚔️🛡" Alexander wrote.

The actress will make her triumphant cinematic return when she reunites with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, which recently completed filming and is expected to release in 2022.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.