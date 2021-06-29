Bautista to Trump Jr: Don't Post @#$% After an 8-ball and 5th of Jack

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista just unleashed on former president Donald Trump's large adult son on Twitter. The Animal took issue with a video showing Donald Trump Jr. ranting about Joe Biden, Hunter Biden's laptop, the Russians, and the Washington DC McDonalds (maybe he was hoping to get on ComicBook.com), and Bautista responded with a tweet that, unlike in the wrestling ring, didn't pull any punches.

The Lincoln Project reposted a snippet from a video posted by Trump Jr. with the caption "Just say no," in which the former President's son rambled:

I don't think Joe's smart enough to be like, "Hey, let's send them off the trail, don't pass the McDonald's in DC. I mean, why don't we just give Putin like, I don't know, the keys to the nuclear football? What's the list? Don't hack: one, Joe's basement, two, Hunter's businesses, three, Hunter's laptop. 10 percent for the big guy. Four, don't hack that. Uhh… What's going on?

Bautista responded:

What in the fucking "don't post shit after an 8 ball and a fifth of Jack" Hell?!!! And this dudes passing judgement?!! 😂 #SMFH https://t.co/rrPZxUvEIR — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 29, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista's salvo at Donald Trump Jr. is only the latest attack in a long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump, with whom Bautista sparred on Twitter throughout 2020. When Bautista's ally, President Joe Biden, pinned Trump clean in the main event of the Election PPV last November, Bautista could have taken joy in the victory and rode off into the sunset, but instead he chose to turn his attention to the former president's many allies in the Republican party. As your number two source for news about Dave Bautista's tweets (Bautista's Twitter itself is the number one source), Bleeding Cool strives to provide readers with all the latest updates on what the former WWE Champion is saying about Republicans on Twitter. We will continue to monitor Bautista's feed for more clickbait opportunities in the days, weeks, months, and perhaps even years to come.