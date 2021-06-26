Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 "Biggest Reinvention" Yet; New Image

Earlier this month, fans of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead were pleasantly surprised to get an early update on how production on the seventh season was going- and from someone who should know. Jenna Elfman (June Dorie) shared a look at her set chair, the clapperboard for S07E03, and an especially nice black-n-white image with her horse- along with a caption promising that the new episodes are "so strong." Now, we're getting a look at the Twitch interview that co-showrunner Ian Golberg took part in with host Clarke Wolfe to discuss the sixth season finale as well as what's to come next season. But before we get to that, Goldberg shared a look at one of the post-nuclear blast walkers- in this case, one that's been fused with a shopping cart because of the nuclear blast- to drive home the point of just how different the show's world will be moving forward.

Now here's a look at the complete interview, with aspects of the new season touched upon throughout but with a strong focus in the last ten minutes. Some examples? Goldberg finds the "if there's no body then they're still alive" concept (asked in regards to Kim Dickens' Madison possible returning) an "interesting rule." Also, find out why Goldberg says the new season will "look like a whole different show" and "feels like a different planet" in what Goldberg and co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss are calling the "biggest reinvention" of the show yet:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ian Goldberg on FTWD's Season 6 Finale & Season 7 | TWDU Sundays Twitch Interviews (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOI_0QJPXSk)

As the series continues production on the seventh season, the cast of Fear the Walking Dead discuss their characters' respective motivations heading into the Season 6 finale "The Beginning" in the clip above. In the featurette that follows, the team looks ahead to how the sixth season finale dramatically changed the landscape of the walker apocalypse:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: (SPOILERS) Fear the Walking Dead Cast & Creators Wrap Up Season 6 & Tease Season 7 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhKp_7qWYx4)

In the following clip from TWDU Sundays, host Clarke Wolfe and Lennie James discuss the journey that Morgan's taken- from being introduced on The Walking Dead to the current season of Fear the Walking Dead:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lennie James on Morgan's Journey | TWDU Sundays Twitch Interviews (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHUCes9zB3c)

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.