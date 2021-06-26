It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Gets Season 15 Secretive?

We're not sure we've ever noticed this before but does The Gang like to keep things really super-secret when it has anything to do with pre-production on a season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Last month, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton checked in via Instagram to mark their first official day starting work on the record-setting 15th season. And then those just kinda disappeared, with Day posting an artist's rendition of the image shared instead (which was greatly appreciated because it confirmed we weren't imagining things). Thankfully, we grabbed some screencaps to verify (which you can check out below)- but then there was yesterday…

So that brings us to Sunny writer, EP & "Matthew 'Rickety Cricket' Mara" David Hornsby's Instagram Stories post from yesterday where he offered a quick tour of the offices as he looked forward to "hanging with my crew." It was a fun clip (paintings outside some of the offices were cool) with the joke being that except for one familiar face (see below), there was no one else there. Now, we know what you're thinking. There's no way you can do justice to a visual joke by trying to describe or explain it, but guess what? I can't direct you to it because it's gone (and nothing from the folks listed). Hmmm… but at least we know things are starting to roll along… and watch Mythic Quest!

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

