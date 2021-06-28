Dave Bautista is Disappointed in Toyota for Supporting Insurrection

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Toyota this week in response to the automaker's continued financial support of Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election. Bautista is no fan of those politicians, who bought into the Big Lie by Bautista's arch-rival, WWE Hall-of-Famer and former President of the United States, Donald Trump. Bautista and Trump spent most of 2020 feuding on Twitter, though it was mostly a one-sided feud, with Bautista tweeting daily about Trump but Trump never responding to Bautista once. However, Bautista got the last laugh when his ally, President Joe Biden, pinned Trump clean in the main event of the Election PPV.

Trump's biggest fans, a group colloquially known as Trumbronies, egged on by the President and doing his bidding, responded by invading the U.S. Capitol building and attempting to stop the election from being certified on January 6th, a classic pro wrestling heel temper tantrum. Ultimately, the election was certified, though some Republicans still voted against it and raised objections, perpetuating Trump's lies. In response, many corporations stopped donating money to those politicians, but not Toyota, which was found to be, by far, the larger contributor of cash to insurrection-supporting politicians. Dave Bautista took that personally.

Nooooo!!! @Toyota please tell me you're not funding traitorous bigots who have torn our country apart!!! Damn!! Well can someone list off a few car companies that don't donate money towards undermining democracy? .Unlike fucking @Toyota !!!!! So disappointed 🤦🏻 https://t.co/V5D8fDKqA0 — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 28, 2021 Show Full Tweet

While on the subject, Bautista also took aim at The United Services Automobile Association for continuing to advertise on the Fox News show of prominent Trumpbrony Tucker Carlson.

Speaking of… @USAA are you guys still paying for The Minister of Propoganda @TuckerCarlson to shit all over the US Military? Seems like a conflict of interests to me but hey!! Some people like to invest in people that get people killed and some don't. You do you! 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 28, 2021 Show Full Tweet

So far, neither Toyota nor the USAA have responded to Dave Bautista's tweets, but Bleeding Cool will continue to monitor this situation in hopes of finding additional content for the creation of more clickbait articles.